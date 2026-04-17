Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 33,845 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,921 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Avnet worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Avnet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avnet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Avnet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 163,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Avnet

Here are the key news stories impacting Avnet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVT

Avnet Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $73.94.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Avnet's dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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