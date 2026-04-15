Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 585,949 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Free Report) by 341.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,610 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 585,949 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Conagra Brands worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company's stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts: Sign Up

More Conagra Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Conagra Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.6%

Conagra Brands stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.79 and a beta of 0.04. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Conagra Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Conagra Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Conagra Brands wasn't on the list.

While Conagra Brands currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here