Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 86,776 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.3%

DOC opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.82, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.10. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $19.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.Healthpeak Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is presently 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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