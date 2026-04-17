Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2,751.4% during the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 260,849 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $390,368,000 after acquiring an additional 251,701 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,069.21 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,212.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,511.02. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $909.00 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,960.00 to $1,547.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,803.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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