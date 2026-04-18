Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,020 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company's stock worth $315,973,000 after buying an additional 911,507 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,354,073 shares of the company's stock worth $343,935,000 after buying an additional 717,658 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $169,777,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $160,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 2,583.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 579,633 shares of the company's stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 558,033 shares during the period.

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Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $98.88 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.00. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Flutter Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $942,069.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,355,133.99. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Coldrake sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $491,053.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,138.70. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Texas Capital raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $216.00 to $189.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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