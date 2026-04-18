Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,610,379 shares of the company's stock worth $1,411,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,960,110 shares of the company's stock worth $994,598,000 after acquiring an additional 278,083 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,266,512 shares of the company's stock worth $566,051,000 after acquiring an additional 156,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,873,922 shares of the company's stock worth $532,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,094 shares of the company's stock worth $430,360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,054 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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