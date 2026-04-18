Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,069 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,064 shares of the company's stock worth $55,243,000 after buying an additional 126,543 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 401,246 shares of the company's stock worth $50,485,000 after buying an additional 94,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 104,216 shares of the company's stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 29,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.29 and a 52-week high of $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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