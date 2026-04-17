Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,262 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 15.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,242 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,140.60. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $884,822.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,745.30. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,166. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $135.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVT. Glj Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $133.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised nVent Electric from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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