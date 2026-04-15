Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,220 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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