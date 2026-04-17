Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,977 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

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Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $131.26 on Friday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion and a PE ratio of 71.73.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on Q. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $120.86.

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About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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