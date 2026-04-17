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Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position of 63,977 shares in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter, valued at approximately $5.224 million.
  • Q4 results beat expectations: Qnity reported $0.82 EPS versus $0.64 expected and revenue of $1.19 billion (up 8.1% YoY), and set FY2026 guidance of 3.550–3.950 EPS.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.08 (annualized $0.32, yield 0.2%), and the stock trades with a market cap of $27.51B and a PE of 71.73; analysts' consensus rating is a Buy with an average price target of $120.86.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Qnity Electronics.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,977 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $131.26 on Friday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion and a PE ratio of 71.73.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on Q. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $120.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Q

About Qnity Electronics

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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