Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 44,390 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,306 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $8,755,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,855 shares of the company's stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,497 shares of the company's stock worth $72,784,000 after buying an additional 122,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Get Vistra alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $236.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $103.34 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The firm's fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average is $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vistra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistra wasn't on the list.

While Vistra currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here