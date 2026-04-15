Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 101,798 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,842 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,798 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 34.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,852,000 after buying an additional 1,720,009 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 877.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,373,370 shares of the company's stock worth $74,574,000 after buying an additional 1,232,835 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 9,962,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,042,000 after acquiring an additional 795,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,746,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,814,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.45.

View Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio is currently 364.29%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Further Reading

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