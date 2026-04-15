Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 151,751 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,191 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 151,751 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 target price on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.16.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $235,011.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,240,331.20. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business's 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $121.33.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.43%.The firm had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.77%.

Camden Property Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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