Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $17.11 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 192,931 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $17,105,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 203.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3,680.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 40.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DCI opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $896.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.64 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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