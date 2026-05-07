Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 21,290 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,460 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $28,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $80,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,219,000 after acquiring an additional 75,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,053,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $350.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.07 and a twelve month high of $584.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $354.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

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About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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