Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires New Holdings in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 260,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,108,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.31% of Aura Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AUGO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Aura Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aura Minerals currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AUGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $658,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 859,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,588,415.90. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUGO opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a PE ratio of -85.43. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a positive return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -251.43%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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