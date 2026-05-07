Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,319 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 146,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 33,746 shares of the company's stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,402 shares of the company's stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,308 shares of the company's stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $27,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,374,839.54. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 3,201 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $268,787.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,670,220.60. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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