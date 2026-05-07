Robeco Schweiz AG Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,900 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.29.

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Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $91.54 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $361.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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