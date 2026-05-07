Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,205 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 22,309 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $66,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $623.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $473.79 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $494.37 and its 200 day moving average is $547.16. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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