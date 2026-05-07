Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 1.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.20% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $86,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,968,578,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $794,723,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $506,661,000 after buying an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 570,719 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $517,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,652.35 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $613.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,662.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 119.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,245.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,095.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 8,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,305.22, for a total value of $11,698,686.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,983 shares in the company, valued at $204,897,351.26. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.81, for a total value of $601,847.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,455,521.39. This represents a 29.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,607 shares of company stock valued at $157,832,956. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised estimates and upgraded the stock following a strong April-quarter report (beat on EPS and revenue) and bullish commentary about MPWR’s AI-related growth, supporting the recent rally. Monolithic Power Systems: AI Stock Beat, Raised and Upgraded Post-Earnings

Analysts raised estimates and upgraded the stock following a strong April-quarter report (beat on EPS and revenue) and bullish commentary about MPWR’s AI-related growth, supporting the recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Maurice Sciammas executed a small sale of 30 shares on May 4 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan (≈$47.7k), which reduces the negative signal typically associated with insider selling. The 10b5-1 filing is available here: SEC Filing: Sciammas 10b5-1 Sale

EVP Maurice Sciammas executed a small sale of 30 shares on May 4 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan (≈$47.7k), which reduces the negative signal typically associated with insider selling. The 10b5-1 filing is available here: Negative Sentiment: Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares on May 5 (~$1.61M) and 500 shares on May 6 (~$825k), totaling ~1,514 shares and ~$2.43M of proceeds; these transactions reduced his stake by double-digit percentages and may be viewed negatively by some investors. SEC disclosure: SEC Filing: Zhou Sales

Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares on May 5 (~$1.61M) and 500 shares on May 6 (~$825k), totaling ~1,514 shares and ~$2.43M of proceeds; these transactions reduced his stake by double-digit percentages and may be viewed negatively by some investors. SEC disclosure: Negative Sentiment: EVP Maurice Sciammas also sold 380 shares on May 5 (~$601.8k), reducing his holding by ~29%, which is a larger, possibly negative signal despite the smaller dollar amount versus director sales. SEC disclosure: SEC Filing: Sciammas Sale

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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