Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,130 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after selling 18,830 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.06% of STMicroelectronics worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum raised STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 361.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $58.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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