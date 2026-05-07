Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,210 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 18,620 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.32% of Federal Signal worth $21,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,618 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,822 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CJS Securities raised shares of Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Federal Signal's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's payout ratio is 13.64%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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