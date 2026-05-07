Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Holdings in onsemi $ON

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,079 shares during the quarter. onsemi accounts for approximately 1.6% of Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.32% of onsemi worth $70,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 68.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,114 shares of company stock valued at $11,282,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and stronger outlook — onsemi reported Q1 revenue and adjusted EPS modestly above expectations and issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.65–$0.77 while saying AI data-center revenue should roughly double in 2026, signaling an inflection driven by power/SiC for AI compute. Q1 results & presentation

Q1 beat and stronger outlook — onsemi reported Q1 revenue and adjusted EPS modestly above expectations and issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.65–$0.77 while saying AI data-center revenue should roughly double in 2026, signaling an inflection driven by power/SiC for AI compute. Positive Sentiment: Automotive EV partnership expansion — onsemi expanded its strategic EliteSiC collaborations (notably with Geely) to accelerate high‑voltage EV platforms, reinforcing durable content gains in EV powertrain. That supports longer-term revenue leverage. Geely partnership article

Automotive EV partnership expansion — onsemi expanded its strategic EliteSiC collaborations (notably with Geely) to accelerate high‑voltage EV platforms, reinforcing durable content gains in EV powertrain. That supports longer-term revenue leverage. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — several firms raised targets after the print (KeyBanc to $125, Needham/ Mizuho/Wells Fargo among others), which fuels buy-side interest and momentum traders. KeyBanc upgrade summary

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — several firms raised targets after the print (KeyBanc to $125, Needham/ Mizuho/Wells Fargo among others), which fuels buy-side interest and momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Convertible notes offering priced at a premium — onsemi priced $1.3B of 0% convertible senior notes (due 2031) at an ~52.5% premium to the May 6 close and plans to use proceeds for convertible‑hedge costs, up to $400M of share repurchases and general corporate uses. The repurchase program is shareholder-friendly, but hedging/market-maker activity around the deal may create short-term volatility. Convertible notes pricing release

Convertible notes offering priced at a premium — onsemi priced $1.3B of 0% convertible senior notes (due 2031) at an ~52.5% premium to the May 6 close and plans to use proceeds for convertible‑hedge costs, up to $400M of share repurchases and general corporate uses. The repurchase program is shareholder-friendly, but hedging/market-maker activity around the deal may create short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Valuation / "overbought" concerns and cautious takes — some analysts and commentators flagged that the stock ran up quickly and warned of a slower broad recovery outside AI tailwinds, prompting at least one downgrade to Hold. Momentum could reverse if industrial/auto recovery lags expectations. Overbought / downgrade piece

onsemi Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of ON stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 2.98. onsemi has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $105.90. The company's fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ON

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

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