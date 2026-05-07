Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,429,487. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 345,080 shares of company stock valued at $89,405,821 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance: TXN topped EPS expectations and set Q2 revenue and EPS guidance above street assumptions, a direct catalyst for the rally as investors reprice growth and margin leverage. Read More.

Q1 beat and raised guidance: TXN topped EPS expectations and set Q2 revenue and EPS guidance above street assumptions, a direct catalyst for the rally as investors reprice growth and margin leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center demand lift: Coverage highlights stronger demand from data centers and AI-related markets that supports higher utilization and justifies capex/manufacturing investments, boosting sentiment. Read More.

AI/data‑center demand lift: Coverage highlights stronger demand from data centers and AI-related markets that supports higher utilization and justifies capex/manufacturing investments, boosting sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst landscape and targets: Wall Street is mixed — several firms raised targets while some remain cautious; the stock’s strong YTD move has prompted re‑ratings but consensus remains varied. Read More.

Analyst landscape and targets: Wall Street is mixed — several firms raised targets while some remain cautious; the stock’s strong YTD move has prompted re‑ratings but consensus remains varied. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term track record and income angle: Articles recap TXN’s multi‑year total‑return story and note the recent quarterly dividend (high payout ratio), which supports income investors but limits free‑cash growth expectations. Read More.

Long‑term track record and income angle: Articles recap TXN’s multi‑year total‑return story and note the recent quarterly dividend (high payout ratio), which supports income investors but limits free‑cash growth expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO sale: CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares (~$5.6M) on May 4; large insider sales can create short‑term worry even if for non‑operational reasons. Read More.

Insider selling — CEO sale: CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares (~$5.6M) on May 4; large insider sales can create short‑term worry even if for non‑operational reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CAO sale: CAO Julie Knecht sold ~9,956 shares (~$2.8M) and materially reduced her holding, adding to the perception of insider liquidity taking. Read More.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.0%

TXN opened at $289.44 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $292.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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