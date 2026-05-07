Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,861 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.19% of GFL Environmental worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 45.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GFL

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $36.43 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GFL Environmental's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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