Robeco Schweiz AG Has $10.60 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.26% of Viavi Solutions worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 205.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $165,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $566,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,082,211. The trade was a 21.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,108,435.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,482,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,207,588.54. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 389,638 shares of company stock valued at $14,826,427 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Viavi Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Viavi Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for VIAV to $0.75 from $0.65, lifting professional earnings expectations above consensus and supporting the company's fundamental outlook. Analyst Raise

Northland Securities raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for VIAV to $0.75 from $0.65, lifting professional earnings expectations above consensus and supporting the company's fundamental outlook. Positive Sentiment: A bullish Zacks feature highlights Viavi as a momentum buy, arguing the company benefits from AI/data-center demand — positive for investor interest and momentum-driven flows. Zacks Momentum Article

A bullish Zacks feature highlights Viavi as a momentum buy, arguing the company benefits from AI/data-center demand — positive for investor interest and momentum-driven flows. Positive Sentiment: Product/news: Viavi announced a test platform aimed at adding security for inference and AI data centers — a node-level product story that supports continued relevance to hyperscalers and AI-capex trends. Product Announcement

Product/news: Viavi announced a test platform aimed at adding security for inference and AI data centers — a node-level product story that supports continued relevance to hyperscalers and AI-capex trends. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/analysis: The Globe & Mail and MSN/earnings-call writeups recap analyst takeaways and notable Q1 questions — useful for context but not fresh catalysts on their own. Globe & Mail

Coverage/analysis: The Globe & Mail and MSN/earnings-call writeups recap analyst takeaways and notable Q1 questions — useful for context but not fresh catalysts on their own. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: CEO Oleg Khaykin disclosed multiple large sales (including ~104,552 shares at ~$54.61 and additional blocks), and other senior execs/directors (Doug Gilstrap, Luke Scrivanich, Paul McNab) sold material positions in early May — a visible supply signal that likely pressured the stock. SEC filings show the transactions. CEO SEC Filing

Clustered insider selling: CEO Oleg Khaykin disclosed multiple large sales (including ~104,552 shares at ~$54.61 and additional blocks), and other senior execs/directors (Doug Gilstrap, Luke Scrivanich, Paul McNab) sold material positions in early May — a visible supply signal that likely pressured the stock. SEC filings show the transactions. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary flagged insider action as a focal point for investors, amplifying concerns that the timing and size of sales could signal confidence/valuation questions despite strong top-line AI demand. Nasdaq Pulse

Market commentary flagged insider action as a focal point for investors, amplifying concerns that the timing and size of sales could signal confidence/valuation questions despite strong top-line AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis (Seeking Alpha) cautions that AI/data-center hype may be outpacing sustainable profitability, noting mixed GAAP results and cyclicality in key segments — a cautionary read for longer-term valuation. Seeking Alpha Critique

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -220.82 and a beta of 1.22. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. Viavi Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

See Also

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