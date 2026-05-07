Robeco Schweiz AG Has $140.82 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,078 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 73,201 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for about 3.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.50% of First Solar worth $140,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in First Solar by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 50.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 84.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Key First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — First Solar reported stronger‑than‑expected results (EPS $3.22 vs. ~$2.87 est.; revenue +23.6% Y/Y to ~$1.04B) with robust margins, which supports earnings and valuation models. Read More.

Q1 beat — First Solar reported stronger‑than‑expected results (EPS $3.22 vs. ~$2.87 est.; revenue +23.6% Y/Y to ~$1.04B) with robust margins, which supports earnings and valuation models. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrade highlights policy upside — a recent Freedom Broker upgrade cited Section 232 (trade/policy tailwinds) as a potential catalyst for upside in FSLR. Read More.

Broker upgrade highlights policy upside — a recent Freedom Broker upgrade cited Section 232 (trade/policy tailwinds) as a potential catalyst for upside in FSLR. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price‑target moves are modest — HSBC raised its PT to $231 (hold), reflecting the Q1 print and policy dynamics but not a broad re‑rating. Read More.

Analyst price‑target moves are modest — HSBC raised its PT to $231 (hold), reflecting the Q1 print and policy dynamics but not a broad re‑rating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed on May 5 — CEO and several senior officers sold modest blocks of stock at ~the recent market level to cover tax withholding on vested awards; filings indicate routine, tax‑related sales rather than conviction selling, but markets can interpret clustered insider sales as a mild negative. Read More. and Read More.

Insider sales disclosed on May 5 — CEO and several senior officers sold modest blocks of stock at ~the recent market level to cover tax withholding on vested awards; filings indicate routine, tax‑related sales rather than conviction selling, but markets can interpret clustered insider sales as a mild negative. Read More. and Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector/peer context — SolarEdge (SEDG) reported improving revenue but continued losses, underscoring mixed fundamentals across solar OEMs; useful for relative positioning but not a direct FSLR catalyst. Read More.

Sector/peer context — SolarEdge (SEDG) reported improving revenue but continued losses, underscoring mixed fundamentals across solar OEMs; useful for relative positioning but not a direct FSLR catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and demand uncertainty flagged by analysts — several commentary pieces warn that pending policy decisions (Section 232/201 and other trade measures) and order cadence could create short‑term demand risk and pressure near‑term multiples. Read More.

Regulatory and demand uncertainty flagged by analysts — several commentary pieces warn that pending policy decisions (Section 232/201 and other trade measures) and order cadence could create short‑term demand risk and pressure near‑term multiples. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bearish analysis highlights downside scenarios — some analysts caution that module ASPs, order timing and policy finalization could expose FSLR to downside even after the earnings beat. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 7,738 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $1,516,106.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,983,826.91. The trade was a 7.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $1,800,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,257. The trade was a 47.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 81,204 shares of company stock valued at $16,043,186 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $218.00 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.80 and a 52-week high of $285.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.53 and a 200 day moving average of $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Wall Street Zen lowered First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Solar from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Glj Research cut First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $314.43 to $207.82 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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