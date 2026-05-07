Robeco Schweiz AG Has $27.57 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,590 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 68,522 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.22% of Clean Harbors worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.4% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,867 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,862 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,059,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 63,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,594 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $246,725,000 after buying an additional 569,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 715.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total value of $784,292.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,112.23. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total transaction of $240,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,463,023.14. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,597 shares of company stock worth $3,895,286. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $290.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $294.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.48. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $291.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Trending Headlines about Clean Harbors

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher price target from Needham — Needham raised its price target to $325 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling ~12% upside vs. recent levels, which supports the stock’s longer-term upside. Read More.

Analyst upgrade and higher price target from Needham — Needham raised its price target to $325 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling ~12% upside vs. recent levels, which supports the stock’s longer-term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — Clean Harbors reported Q1 EPS $1.19 vs. $1.15 consensus and raised full-year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free-cash-flow ranges, underscoring improved profitability prospects. Read More.

Q1 beat and raised guidance — Clean Harbors reported Q1 EPS $1.19 vs. $1.15 consensus and raised full-year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free-cash-flow ranges, underscoring improved profitability prospects. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage highlighting durable growth thesis — commentary pieces argue the company’s quality-growth story remains intact despite the short-term pullback, which may support recovery if execution continues. Read More.

Independent coverage highlighting durable growth thesis — commentary pieces argue the company’s quality-growth story remains intact despite the short-term pullback, which may support recovery if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat noted by data services — Zacks and other outlets flagged the EPS beat (Q1 EPS $1.19 vs. $1.15 est.), reinforcing that profitability metrics outperformed expectations. Read More.

Earnings beat noted by data services — Zacks and other outlets flagged the EPS beat (Q1 EPS $1.19 vs. $1.15 est.), reinforcing that profitability metrics outperformed expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck — management’s prepared remarks and slides (details on segment performance, capex plan and guidance drivers) are available for investors wanting to verify the outlook and cash-flow assumptions. Read More. Read More.

Earnings call transcript and slide deck — management’s prepared remarks and slides (details on segment performance, capex plan and guidance drivers) are available for investors wanting to verify the outlook and cash-flow assumptions. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slight miss and cash consumption — revenue of $1.46B missed the ~ $1.47B Street view; Q1 adjusted free cash flow was negative as the company invested heavily, which spooked investors expecting stronger near-term cash conversion. Read More.

Revenue slight miss and cash consumption — revenue of $1.46B missed the ~ $1.47B Street view; Q1 adjusted free cash flow was negative as the company invested heavily, which spooked investors expecting stronger near-term cash conversion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling highlighted — recent disclosures show multiple insider sales over the past six months; while not definitive, higher-profile insider sales can weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clean Harbors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clean Harbors wasn't on the list.

While Clean Harbors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here