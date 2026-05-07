Robeco Schweiz AG Has $38.44 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,702 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 37,674 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.40% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $38,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $243,577,000 after buying an additional 172,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 769,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $200,863,000 after buying an additional 152,197 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,352 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $188,040,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 471,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $123,011,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $316.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.78 and a 52-week high of $316.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies's payout ratio is 19.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $2,448,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,471,436.04. The trade was a 16.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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