Robeco Schweiz AG Has $47.14 Million Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 685,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.24% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera worth $47,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 369.9% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,113,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,871,000 after buying an additional 876,754 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 81.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,911,668 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $82,163,000 after buying an additional 860,984 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 112.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,232,662 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 652,257 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 62.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,676,392 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $72,051,000 after buying an additional 644,129 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 277.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 817,223 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,124,000 after buying an additional 600,975 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Quimica y Minera presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SQM

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $93.69 on Thursday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $95.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 12.85%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera's dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA NYSE: SQM is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM's product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

Further Reading

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