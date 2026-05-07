Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,011 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Veralto accounts for 1.6% of Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.30% of Veralto worth $73,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.88.

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Veralto Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.99 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

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