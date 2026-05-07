Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 21,700 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,200 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.09% of ServiceTitan worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

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ServiceTitan Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of TTAN opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of -0.23. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The business had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 17,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $1,241,971.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,867,926.50. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $159,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69.86. This represents a 99.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $2,281,468. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTAN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ServiceTitan from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceTitan

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc NASDAQ: TTAN is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

See Also

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