Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 808,585 Shares of Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946,776 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 808,585 shares during the period. Sunrun makes up approximately 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 1.27% of Sunrun worth $54,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the energy company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the energy company's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Sunrun

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped expectations — Sunrun reported $0.62 GAAP EPS versus a consensus loss, and revenue of $722.2M above estimates, showing better-than-expected profitability and top-line. Press Release

Q1 results topped expectations — Sunrun reported $0.62 GAAP EPS versus a consensus loss, and revenue of $722.2M above estimates, showing better-than-expected profitability and top-line. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: Sunrun reported aggregate subscriber value of $1.1B, contracted net value creation of $108M (about $0.46/share) and a record 73% storage attachment rate, plus it paid down $92M of recourse debt and reiterated 2026 Cash Generation 1 guidance of $250–$450M (ex-safe-harbor investments). These items support long‑term revenue durability and margin improvement. Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Operational progress: Sunrun reported aggregate subscriber value of $1.1B, contracted net value creation of $108M (about $0.46/share) and a record 73% storage attachment rate, plus it paid down $92M of recourse debt and reiterated 2026 Cash Generation 1 guidance of $250–$450M (ex-safe-harbor investments). These items support long‑term revenue durability and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum: Zacks upgraded RUN from "hold" to "strong-buy", which may attract some buyer interest. Zacks Upgrade / TickerReport

Analyst momentum: Zacks upgraded RUN from "hold" to "strong-buy", which may attract some buyer interest. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: Director Lynn Jurich sold 50,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan — notable volume but planned sales reduce the interpretive weight vs. unscheduled exits. Insider Selling Alert

Insider activity: Director Lynn Jurich sold 50,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan — notable volume but planned sales reduce the interpretive weight vs. unscheduled exits. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst picture is mixed: while several firms maintain buy/outperform views, some have trimmed targets and the consensus rating sits around "Hold" with a $18.63 average target — a reminder of divergent expectations. Analyst Estimates Coverage

Analyst picture is mixed: while several firms maintain buy/outperform views, some have trimmed targets and the consensus rating sits around "Hold" with a $18.63 average target — a reminder of divergent expectations. Negative Sentiment: Near-term cash flow and timing weakness: Q1 showed a net change in cash & restricted cash of -$148M and Cash Generation 1 of -$59M, attributed to project-finance timing and safe-harbor equipment investments — these short-term outflows can pressure the stock until cash generation reaccelerates. Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Near-term cash flow and timing weakness: Q1 showed a net change in cash & restricted cash of -$148M and Cash Generation 1 of -$59M, attributed to project-finance timing and safe-harbor equipment investments — these short-term outflows can pressure the stock until cash generation reaccelerates. Negative Sentiment: Valuation / balance-sheet watch: the company still carries elevated leverage (debt/equity ~3.4) and the stock trades well below longer-run moving averages, factors that can amplify downside if macro or funding conditions tighten. RUN Market Overview

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 193,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,276.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 934,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,236.50. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 127,673 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,667.25. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 707,126 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,419.50. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 879,894 shares of company stock worth $12,732,496. Insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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