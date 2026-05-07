Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Position in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR $HSAI

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 298,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.84% of Hesai Group worth $26,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSAI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hesai Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSAI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.50. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSAI shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hesai Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hesai Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $29.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

See Also

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