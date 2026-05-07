Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.35% of Sensient Technologies worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.44. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $435.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.39 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Sensient Technologies's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXT. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,372.35. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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