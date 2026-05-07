Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,259 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 33,829 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 2.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.31% of Xylem worth $103,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 404,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Xylem by 9.8% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 417,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,629,000 after buying an additional 37,189 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Xylem by 18.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 268,704 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,634,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho set a $138.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Stock Up 2.0%

Xylem stock opened at $118.69 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.15 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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