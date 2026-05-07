Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,057 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.65% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $65,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $445,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $337,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,440 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $102,185,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $156,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 894.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.76. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $127.95.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 98,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,815,200.50. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,901,328. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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