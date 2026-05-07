Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 11,910 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.29% of Onto Innovation worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,532 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Onto Innovation by 64.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,232 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Onto Innovation by 36.6% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $350.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $310.63.

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Onto Innovation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Onto Innovation this week:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $294.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.83. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $316.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $291.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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