Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 13,593 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 13,593 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $32,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $173,165,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 793,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $974,633,000 after purchasing an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 752.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $157,276,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,459.58.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,456,714.56. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.0%

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,328.02 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,059.24 and a twelve month high of $1,525.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,277.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,367.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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