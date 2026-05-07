Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 24,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3,125.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut A. O. Smith from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $67.00 price objective on A. O. Smith and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE AOS opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.06 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. A. O. Smith's payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 1,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $82,126.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,732.39. The trade was a 33.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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