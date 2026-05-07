Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 38,336 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,335 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,336 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord comprises about 1.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.85% of Regal Rexnord worth $79,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 475.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,991 shares of the company's stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,778,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,936 shares of the company's stock worth $289,083,000 after purchasing an additional 476,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 97.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 128,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company's stock.

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More Regal Rexnord News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regal Rexnord this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on the top and bottom lines — GAAP sales of $1,479.1M (up 4.3% YoY) and adjusted EPS of $2.17 vs. the consensus $2.11; GAAP net income also rose year-over-year. Read More.

Q1 beat on the top and bottom lines — GAAP sales of $1,479.1M (up 4.3% YoY) and adjusted EPS of $2.17 vs. the consensus $2.11; GAAP net income also rose year-over-year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Order momentum: enterprise daily orders +8.5% YoY, backlog up 6.7% sequentially, and AMC orders up >34% (broad-based growth across aerospace, data center, medical). These operational signals support forward revenue visibility. Read More.

Order momentum: enterprise daily orders +8.5% YoY, backlog up 6.7% sequentially, and AMC orders up >34% (broad-based growth across aerospace, data center, medical). These operational signals support forward revenue visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance at a range of 10.200–11.000, which overlaps but slightly skews around the Street consensus (~10.69); the range gives scope for upside or downside depending on execution. Read More.

Management reaffirmed FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance at a range of 10.200–11.000, which overlaps but slightly skews around the Street consensus (~10.69); the range gives scope for upside or downside depending on execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership note — the company announced Aamir Paul as the next CEO (planned succession). A managed transition reduces uncertainty but will be watched for strategic shifts. Read More.

Leadership note — the company announced Aamir Paul as the next CEO (planned succession). A managed transition reduces uncertainty but will be watched for strategic shifts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/efficiency mixed — adjusted EBITDA slipped versus the prior year (304.4M vs 309.5M), adjusted EPS rose only modestly YoY, and net margins remain thin; these factors temper the quality of the headline beat. Read More.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $230.58 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $200.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.14. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a one year low of $124.73 and a one year high of $236.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regal Rexnord's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Cheryl Lewis sold 2,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $487,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,851,734.87. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 36,728 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.52, for a total transaction of $7,915,618.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,960,790.24. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,576,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 target price on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

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