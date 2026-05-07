Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 50,100 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.08% of Ingersoll Rand worth $26,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,018,638 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $165,811,000 after buying an additional 220,815 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 617,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 79.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,411 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 154,664 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $1,771,869.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,573,182. This represents a 52.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $1,193,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,894.88. This represents a 77.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,263 shares of company stock worth $31,075,021. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 4.1%

IR stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.45 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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