Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 554,769 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC - Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,471 shares of the company's stock after selling 554,769 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.92% of Brookfield Renewable worth $50,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 191.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 88.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company's 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Renewable from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation NYSE: BEPC is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company's operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield Renewable, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Renewable wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Renewable currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here