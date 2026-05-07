Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 8,254 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Nextpower makes up 1.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.61% of Nextpower worth $78,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nextpower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 16.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 15.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextpower news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $6,252,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 746,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,492,472.63. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nextpower from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nextpower from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nextpower from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nextpower from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextpower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.79.

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Nextpower Price Performance

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. Nextpower Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.60.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report).

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