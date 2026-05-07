Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 9,975 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,157 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.13% of American Water Works worth $33,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:AWK opened at $125.71 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $134.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $121.28 and a one year high of $150.29. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.69%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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