Robeco Schweiz AG Takes $7.33 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,617,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,976,681,000 after acquiring an additional 221,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,190,316 shares of the company's stock worth $2,872,249,000 after purchasing an additional 782,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cencora by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,677,797 shares of the company's stock worth $1,461,965,000 after buying an additional 821,098 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cencora by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,509,165 shares of the company's stock worth $1,409,152,000 after buying an additional 89,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,971,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,241,094,000 after buying an additional 115,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Cencora News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Cencora Stock Down 17.2%

Cencora stock opened at $253.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $330.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.75. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.82 and a twelve month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The company had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Evercore set a $360.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here