Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,989 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,881 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $22,620,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $82.47 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock.

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Article Title

Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Positive Sentiment: FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Article Title

FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood continues expanding beyond basic brokerage with advisor-network, AI, and wealth-management initiatives, which investors may see as a path to higher-quality recurring revenue. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.54.

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 181,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.45 per share, with a total value of $15,104,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,674,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $306,630,933.15. This represents a 5.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,043,674.99. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,602 shares of company stock valued at $41,959,746. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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