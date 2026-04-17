Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 1,564.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,049 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,301 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,521,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock worth $4,617,004,000 after buying an additional 16,375,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,123 shares of the company's stock worth $886,445,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,157,337 shares of the company's stock worth $881,608,000 after buying an additional 2,011,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,592,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $662,552,000 after acquiring an additional 440,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.5%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEC removes the $25,000 pattern-day-trader requirement — this regulatory change should expand active trading among smaller retail accounts and directly benefits Robinhood’s core user base, supporting higher engagement, margin use and revenue potential. SEC Rule Change Explained

SEC removes the $25,000 pattern-day-trader requirement — this regulatory change should expand active trading among smaller retail accounts and directly benefits Robinhood’s core user base, supporting higher engagement, margin use and revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market support — Goldman and other outlets flagged that the rule change should be a tailwind for Robinhood; Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an Outperform rating, adding institutional validation to the bull case. Goldman on Robinhood Bernstein Reaffirmation

Analyst and market support — Goldman and other outlets flagged that the rule change should be a tailwind for Robinhood; Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an Outperform rating, adding institutional validation to the bull case. Positive Sentiment: Retail flow and derivatives positioning — heavy call-option buying and a Bitcoin rally earlier in the week drove trading volume and hedging flows that benefited commission- and crypto-linked revenue for Robinhood. Bitcoin and Trading Activity

Retail flow and derivatives positioning — heavy call-option buying and a Bitcoin rally earlier in the week drove trading volume and hedging flows that benefited commission- and crypto-linked revenue for Robinhood. Neutral Sentiment: Macro tech rally provides a tailwind — broad market strength (S&P 500, Nasdaq at highs) has helped lift HOOD alongside other large tech names, but this is a general support rather than company-specific news. Market Rally Coverage

Macro tech rally provides a tailwind — broad market strength (S&P 500, Nasdaq at highs) has helped lift HOOD alongside other large tech names, but this is a general support rather than company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Prediction-market developments — stories about prediction markets (Schwab exploration and legal actions) are interesting for market structure but have unclear direct impact on Robinhood today. Schwab Prediction Markets

Prediction-market developments — stories about prediction markets (Schwab exploration and legal actions) are interesting for market structure but have unclear direct impact on Robinhood today. Negative Sentiment: Charles Schwab launching direct Bitcoin and Ethereum trading — Schwab Crypto will let clients trade BTC/ETH alongside brokerage accounts with low fees and 24/7 service; that is a direct competitive threat to Robinhood’s crypto franchise and is cited as a near-term catalyst for the stock’s pullback. Schwab Crypto Launch Coverage: Schwab Impact on HOOD

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 469,239 shares of company stock valued at $34,161,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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