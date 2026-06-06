Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Stake Raised by BIT Capital GmbH

BIT Capital GmbH raised its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,578 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 3.5% of BIT Capital GmbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BIT Capital GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Robinhood Markets worth $94,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,643 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,994,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,989,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock.

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Article Title

Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Positive Sentiment: FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Article Title

FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood continues expanding beyond basic brokerage with advisor-network, AI, and wealth-management initiatives, which investors may see as a path to higher-quality recurring revenue. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,602 shares of company stock worth $41,959,746. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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