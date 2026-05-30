Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rock Creek Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.24% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,475 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.68 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Euronet Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Euronet Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Euronet Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here